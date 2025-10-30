Nicki Minaj Dragged By Former Friend Rah Ali In Scathing Post: “Get Offline & Seek Help”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rah Ali accused Nicki Minaj of betrayal and spreading false rumors in a viral post that appears to mark the end of their longtime friendship.

Nicki Minaj was publicly accused of betrayal by longtime friend Rah Ali in a scathing message posted Wednesday night (October 29), marking a dramatic fallout between two women once seen as close friends.

Ali took to X (Twitter) to confront Minaj directly in a lengthy open letter, accusing the rapper of turning against her and enabling false rumors that could damage her reputation and livelihood.

“Nicki, throughout the duration of our friendship, I have been nothing but loyal and genuine,” Ali wrote. “And while you don’t get a reward for doing what you’re supposed to do, you certainly shouldn’t get penalized for it. Even if you’re going through a hard time right now, I can’t allow you to destroy me and the business I’ve built.”

In the same message, Ali expressed heartbreak over what she described as Minaj empowering others to spread damaging lies. “You’ve empowered and given license to others to spread deplorable lies about me, smearing my character and throwing away the friendship,” she added. “To be lied on by someone you don’t know is one thing; for it to come from you is unimaginable.”

Ali didn’t stop there. She directly addressed Minaj by her full legal name—Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty—and challenged her to either provide proof of the allegations or issue an apology.

“If any of these allegations were true, we’d be having a very different conversation, wouldn’t we?” she added. “Show the evidence or apologize instead of sensationalizing headlines. Get offline and seek help. Reclaim your peace, your time, and your crown.”

Tasha K Implies Rah Ali Stole From Nicki Minaj

The exact nature of the allegations remains unclear. Minaj has not publicly responded to Ali. No recent statements from the rapper suggest a direct conflict with her former friend.

However, the timing of Ali’s message coincides with a post earlier this month by gossip blogger Tasha K, who alleged that Minaj’s former assistant, Khadeeja, had leaked private information to Rah Ali.

The post, filled with salacious claims, suggested that Khadeeja handed over Minaj’s Apple ID credentials and financial details to Ali, leading to a fallout.

While the post was full of unverified claims, Ali’s public statement suggests she believes the rumors have taken on a life of their own—with Minaj’s alleged involvement making it personal.

Nicki Minaj and Rah Ali once shared a close bond. Ali appeared in Minaj’s “No Frauds” video and stood by her during public feuds, apparently stepping in during the infamous 2018 New York Fashion Week incident involving Cardi B.

At the time, Minaj praised Ali’s loyalty and toughness, saying, “Rah really, really beat Cardi’s ass bad. Rah beat you so bad, I was mad at Rah.”

Minaj added, “Ra held her head and punched her like eight, nine times, and I could hear it—the hardest punch you’ve ever heard in your life.”

That same loyalty now appears to be fractured beyond repair.

As of Thursday morning (October 30), Minaj has not addressed Ali’s post or the allegations circulating online.