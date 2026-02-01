Nicki Minaj Gets Roasted By AOC For Donald Trump Alliance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

AOC questioned Nicki Minaj’s support for Trump after the rapper called herself his number one fan at a White House event this week.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after Nicki Minaj on Instagram after the rapper declared herself the biggest supporter of Donald Trump.

The Bronx congresswoman posted a sharp response when a follower asked about Minaj’s recent White House appearance. “A formerly undocumented person turning on her own for personal gain?” AOC wrote on her Instagram story.

She added a yawn emoji and asked, “Who is even a barb at this point anyway,” referring to Minaj’s fanbase nickname.

AOC on her thoughts on Nicki Minaj:



"A formally undocumented person turning on her own for personal gain?



Who is even a barb at this point anyway." pic.twitter.com/jlynSX4tHh — Winter (@LeftyWinter) January 29, 2026

Nicki Minaj appeared at Trump’s White House event earlier this week to promote children’s investment accounts. The “Super Bass” rapper told the crowd she was Trump’s “No. 1 fan” and said criticism wouldn’t change her mind.

“The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all,” Nicki Minaj said during the appearance. “It actually motivates me to support him more.”

The Trinidad-born artist came to America as an undocumented immigrant when she was five years old. She grew up in Queens before becoming one of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars.

Back in 2018, Minaj criticized Trump’s immigration policies that separated families at the border.

“I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5,” she posted then.

Now, Minaj claims she received Trump’s immigration “gold card” for free. She posted on X Wednesday that she’s “finalizing that citizenship paperwork” thanks to her “wonderful, gracious, charming President.”

But White House officials told reporters the gold card is just a souvenir with no legal value.

An anonymous official said Nicki Minaj has been a legal permanent resident for about 20 years and is already applying for citizenship through normal channels.

Trump praised Minaj during the White House event, calling her “the greatest” and “the most successful female rapper in history.” He said she’s investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in the children’s accounts program.

The rapper’s political shift has drawn criticism from LGBTQ advocates and civil rights groups. Many of her longtime fans have also expressed disappointment on social media.