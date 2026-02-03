Nicki Minaj Says Psychic Vision Pushed Her Into Politics On Katie Miller Podcast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj revealed her political awakening on Katie Miller’s podcast, saying she had a premonition about a second job before rap fame.

Nicki Minaj opened up about her political awakening during an upcoming interview on The Katie Miller Podcast. The Queens rapper shared intimate details about her journey from Hip-Hop superstar to political advocate.

The 43-year-old artist revealed that she had always sensed a greater purpose beyond music.

“You know what, Katie? I think that people’s steps are aligned. I used to always tell people this when I was growing up, I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do. And this was, by the way, before I even made it in rap,” Nicki Minaj said.

You guys are going to love this interview, Barbz. Here’s a sneak peek. https://t.co/mo5e0r5tj5 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Her political transformation gained momentum during the 2024 presidential campaign. She described watching events unfold with growing concern.

“Something inside of me just told me I would have another thing to do. The first time I said it out loud or texted it was during the last campaign, the presidential campaign, this last one,” she explained.

Nicki Minaj said she started making predictions that came true. “I saw something…and I also said, this, all of this is making me want to get into politics,” she revealed.

The rapper’s confidence grew as her political instincts proved accurate.

“So the last thing that really did it was…the presidential campaign, and knowing that I could help because the things that I was saying, it was happening,” Nicki Minaj said.

She described her realization about entering politics.

“The things I was saying were coming to fruition. And so it made me think, oh, this is probably, this is easy. I mean, if it’s this easy, then maybe I should do it,” she continued.

Minaj’s political journey accelerated after a mysterious incident several months ago that she did not elaborate on.

“There was something that happened a few months ago that, if I wasn’t going to do it before, something happened a couple months ago,” she said. “I don’t wanna talk about it, but I’ll say that sometimes people can push you so much that they push you all the way into your next calling, into your next blessing, into your next life. And that’s what happened with me,” Nicki Minaj concluded.

Her comments come after a series of high-profile appearances in support of Donald Trump. In January 2026, she appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., calling herself the president’s “No. 1 fan.”

The rap star previously spoke at a United Nations event in November 2025, thanking Trump for his leadership on Christian persecution in Nigeria. She also made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025.

The rapper has faced criticism from fans and industry peers for her political shift. She previously opposed Trump’s immigration policies and criticized his administration during his first term.

Nicki Minaj’s full interview with Katie Miller airs Tuesday, February 3, at 6 P.M.