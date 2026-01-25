Nicki Minaj Set To Join Donald Trump At DC Summit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj signals support for Trump’s investment summit featuring Scott Bessent and Michael Dell at the historic DC venue next week.

Nicki Minaj is making the ultimate MAGA move with an upcoming appearance next to President Donald Trump.

The Queens rapper confirmed she will speak at Donald Trump’s upcoming Trump Accounts Summit, putting her name front and center for the Wednesday event in Washington, DC.

“The true meaning of paying it forward. Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy,” Nicki Minaj said.

Conservative commentator Sophie Delquié Martin posted the original message that lists Minaj alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and President Trump as featured names for the summit.

The event streams live from the historic Mellon Auditorium next week. Trump plans to use the summit to push his new Trump Accounts investment program for American families.

The Trump Accounts Summit focuses on new investment vehicles for children. Parents can establish tax-advantaged retirement accounts for kids born between January 2025 and December 2028.

Treasury reports show massive interest from philanthropists and corporations. Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, committed $6.25 billion to the program in December. Ray Dalio pledged $75 million for Connecticut children two weeks later.

Other expected participants include Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank, actress Cheryl Hines, multiple GOP Congress members and Fortune 500 CEOs. Nicki Minaj hasn’t confirmed whether she’ll appear in person or virtually. But her social media reshare alone sent shockwaves through her fanbase and political circles.

Watch live on X | 🇺🇸 WEDNESDAY, JAN 28 🇺🇸@POTUS and @SecScottBessent will headline the Trump Accounts Summit, broadcast from the historic Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.



The summit will highlight the Trump Accounts initiative, providing $1,000 for every American child… pic.twitter.com/rpx5VUrIUk — Trump Accounts (@TrumpAccounts) January 24, 2026

This latest move follows weeks of MAGA controversy surrounding the rapper.

Her recent clash with Don Lemon further escalated tensions. Minaj used homophobic slurs against the journalist after he covered an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church. Lemon fired back, calling Minaj an “ignorant bigot” and questioning her stance on immigration issues.

Trump himself weighed in on the Minaj-Lemon feud, supporting the rapper’s position.

She recently appeared at AmericaFest with Erika Kirk, sparking massive backlash, including a petition to deport her from America.