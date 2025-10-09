Nicki Minaj’s Mom Denies Cardi B’s Claim “Papa Bear” Is Non-Verbal: “He’s Just Shy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s mother publicly defended her grandson after Cardi B accused the 5-year-old of being non-verbal during a bitter online clash between the two rap stars.

The accusation surfaced during a tense back-and-forth earlier this month, when Cardi alleged that Minaj’s son, known publicly as Papa Bear, was developmentally delayed due to drug use during pregnancy. The claim quickly drew backlash and prompted a rare public comment from Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj.

A video posted to TikTok shortly after the controversy showed Papa Bear alongside his mother during a visit to a Chicago aquarium. The clip, which circulated widely, appeared to show the child speaking and engaging normally.

“Papa is smart,” she said in TikTok comment. “He is a bit shy but is very normal for his age. Lies all lies. Thank you guys for standing with us. God bless.”

The child, born on September 30, 2020, is the son of Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty. His real name has not been made public. He turned five this fall.

The feud between the two Grammy-winning rappers has escalated beyond music, with both women now involving each other’s children in their verbal attacks. Cardi B made the non-verbal claim during a recent Twitter spat, while Nicki Minaj allegedly threatened Cardi’s daughter, Kulture.

Child development professionals often emphasize that speech milestones can vary widely at this age. Some children are naturally quiet or may take longer to speak in unfamiliar settings.

The online feud has grown increasingly personal. Cardi B referred to Minaj as a “possessed drug addict” and said she planned to confront her in person. Minaj has not publicly addressed the claims about her son, but her mother’s message appears to serve as the family’s response.

The two artists have a long history of tension, dating back years, but the recent exchanges have taken a more personal turn. The involvement of their children has drawn criticism from some observers and sparked broader conversations about boundaries in celebrity conflicts.

As of now, neither Cardi B nor Nicki Minaj has issued further comments about the children involved. The TikTok video featuring Papa Bear continues to gain views, with many commenters defending the child and criticizing the direction of the feud.