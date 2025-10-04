Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Continue To Threaten Each Other’s Kids, Families

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B reignited their feud with personal attacks on X that escalated into a disturbing exchange involving both rappers’ children.

Personal Attacks Escalate on X

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B reignited their long-standing beef on April 1 with a string of insults on X that veered into deeply personal territory—this time involving their children.

Minaj initiated the online clash by mocking Cardi’s financial status and appearance. “Camel & rat we are not fazed by botted tweets & bots in the comments. That’s precisely why you broke now,” she wrote.

She then took aim at Cardi’s friend before escalating to her children. “Desiree got fillers since I said she ugly now she ugliERRRRRR oh btch. camel let’s talk about YOUR kids today. THATS on the docket nigha! shuffles papers.”

Minaj followed up with a threat: “Ima kick your gums back into formation,” and added, “SHRUMP SAYS face ahh.”

Nicki Minaj Targets Cardi’s Daughter

Minaj’s most inflammatory post named Cardi’s daughter directly. “Dear Kulture VULTURE, your mom is pregnant with another monkey to add to her litter.” She continued, “The gag is that she was jealous of a little baby boy simply because his hair was longer than all 4 of you bald monkeys put together.”

These remarks triggered a heated response from Cardi.

Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand.



you’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features.



One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize. As a child… https://t.co/RjOcWmJDJj — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 3, 2025

Cardi B Responds With Harsh Accusations

Cardi fired back, calling Minaj “a sick pathetic loser ass demonic insane b####.”

“I said it back in 2018 and nobody believed me that you been talkin about my child since I was pregnant,” she wrote. “You BEEN jealous of my child.”

Cardi denied ever speaking about Minaj’s child and accused her of projecting. “You’re jealous of my kids because they beautiful and f##### smart and that’s why god punished you with having a slow ass kid.”

She added, “You hate your child because you wish you could brag on him and his milestones but the only thing you can brag on is hair you f##### dummy.”

Cardi then challenged Minaj directly. “You said you gonna kick my child gums back??? Didn’t you say you was in NY??? This past words now.. WHERE TF YOU AT???”

“Cuz today gonna be the day I go to jail,” she warned.

Dear papa perc,



I’m sorry that your mommy haven’t cut you a birthday cake for the past 3 days cause she can’t take my success or happiness… One day you going to grow up and I hope you understand when a girl says NO it means NO and you can overcome the pedophilia blood you… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2025

Nicki Minaj Targets Jay-Z

Minaj shifted her focus by referencing Rymir Satterwaithe, the man who believes Jay-Z is his biological father. “Dear Rymir, I’m sorry that camel framed you by putting things in your car, allegedly. I’m sorry he wanted u in prison.”

She continued, “He’s WEAK. ugly too, but…I guess when you have money invested into the private prison system…welp…idk. This is all alleged.”

Minaj also posted the name “Cathy White” without context, followed by a bizarre collage featuring a distorted image of Jay-Z, Marge Simpson, a cartoon dinosaur and stacks of cash. The post was captioned “3.27.26.”

A Feud Years in the Making

The public rift between the two Hip-Hop stars began in 2017 after Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” topped the Billboard Hot 100, leading to comparisons with Minaj. Tensions grew after their joint appearance on Migos’ “Motorsport” in 2018, with Cardi alleging her verse was changed without her knowledge. Minaj claimed she was misrepresented in interviews.

Later that year, the feud turned physical at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week when Cardi threw a shoe at Minaj. Cardi later accused Minaj of liking social media posts that insulted her parenting, which Minaj denied.

Between 2019 and 2020, the conflict simmered online and in interviews. Minaj used her Queen Radio platform to take shots at Cardi, while Cardi responded with indirect tweets and interviews.

In 2021, both artists faced legal battles and continued trading subliminal messages. Minaj’s supporters accused Cardi of mimicking her style. Cardi responded by calling Minaj bitter and controlling.

By 2022 and 2023, the feud spilled into music. Minaj released tracks with lyrics interpreted as digs at Cardi, who fired back through social media and interviews.

The latest exchange, which unfolded on April 1, marked one of the most personal and hostile moments in their ongoing feud.

