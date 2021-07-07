Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Victory Lap’ Spends 100 Weeks On Billboard 200 Chart

Despite passing away in 2019, the LA representative continues to rack up sales and streams.

The late Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom is still a major force in the music business. Nipsey dropped his critically-acclaimed Victory Lap studio LP in 2018, and the album continues to chart to this day.

Victory Lap is currently ranked at #139 on the Billboard 200. This week marks the 100th time Nipsey Hussle’s magnum opus made it onto the list of the top-selling albums in America.

Originally, Victory Lap debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 by moving 53,000 album-equivalent units. It later peaked at #2 in April 2019 following Nipsey Hussle’s death on March 31.

Nipsey Hussle did score a Number One on the Top Rap Albums chart with Victory Lap. The project also topped the Vinyl Albums chart in June 2021. Hussle’s voice was used on the Judas And the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album single “What It Feels Like” featuring Jay-Z.

Besides the continued commercial success of Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle has earned a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing brand, in partnership with Puma, released a limited-edition clothing collection earlier this year.

Recently, Hussle’s “Dedication” collaborator Kendrick Lamar passed an impressive milestone as well. The fellow Californian’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City joined the 450-week Billboard 200 club in June.

Plus, Drake’s Scorpion album crossed the 150-week mark on the Billboard 200 chart in May. His Take Care LP has spent 435 weeks on the album rankings.

Victory Lap lost the Best Rap Album honor to Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy at the 61st Grammy Awards. The Bronx-bred entertainer’s debut studio LP is the longest-charting album by a female rapper in history at 169 total weeks on the Billboard 200.