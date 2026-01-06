North West’s Solo IG Account Vanishes After Just Three Weeks Online

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

North West’s Instagram vanished after three weeks online following criticism of her piercings, grills, and fashion choices.

North West’s Instagram account has disappeared from the platform just three weeks after the twelve-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made her solo social media debut on December 20, 2025.

The account, which rapidly gained nearly 500,000 followers within two days of launching, was deactivated on January 5, 2026, following intense public criticism over North’s fashion choices and appearance in recent posts.

North faced significant backlash for photos showing her wearing fake piercings, including what appeared to be a bridge nose piercing, along with black dental grills and edgy fashion statements that critics deemed inappropriate for her age.

The controversy intensified when North posted TikTok videos featuring a 106-carat diamond pendant, blackened teeth, and various facial accessories, sparking heated debates about age-appropriate content for preteens on social media platforms.

Kim Kardashian previously defended her daughter’s creative expression during an October 2025 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she asked critics to show “grace” toward parents navigating social media with their children.

“I nurture her creative side,” Kardashian said during the podcast interview, acknowledging that “as a mom, you’re kind of like learning at the same time” when dealing with public scrutiny of parenting decisions.

North herself demonstrated confidence in handling criticism, telling her mother she doesn’t care about negative comments about her blue hair and fashion choices, according to Kardashian’s podcast.

The Instagram account’s disappearance comes amid ongoing tensions between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West regarding their daughter’s social media presence, with West previously expressing concerns about North being on TikTok when she was eight years old.

In February 2022, Kanye West publicly criticized North’s TikTok presence in a now-deleted Instagram post, stating that his daughter appeared on the platform “against my will” and sharing concerns about her online exposure.

Kim Kardashian responded to West’s criticism at the time by emphasizing that North’s TikTok account was managed by adults and that she wanted to nurture her daughter’s creativity while maintaining appropriate boundaries.

The recent Instagram controversy highlights the ongoing challenges celebrity parents face when balancing their children’s creative expression with public expectations and age-appropriate content guidelines on social media platforms.

North’s brief Instagram presence included posts featuring her artistic endeavors, including special effects makeup work that she has been studying through professional classes with industry experts who work with her mother.

The account’s rapid growth to nearly half a million followers within 48 hours demonstrated the intense public interest in North’s independent social media presence, separate from the joint TikTok account she shares with her mother.

Critics specifically targeted North’s recent posts showing her wearing what appeared to be facial piercings, though it remains unclear whether these were temporary accessories or permanent modifications to her appearance.

The backlash extended beyond fashion choices to broader questions about how much celebrity children are exposed to social media criticism and about parents’ responsibility to protect them from online harassment while supporting their creative interests.

Kim Kardashian has consistently emphasized that North’s confidence helps her handle criticism, noting that her daughter maintains a mature perspective about people who disapprove of her personal style choices and creative expression.

The Instagram account’s deactivation represents the latest chapter in the ongoing public discussion about celebrity children’s social media presence and the appropriate boundaries for preteens navigating online platforms under intense public scrutiny.

North West’s Instagram account remains inaccessible as of January 6, 2026, with searches for the profile now displaying messages indicating the page is no longer available or may have been removed from the platform.