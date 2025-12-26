Offset Delivers Thousands Of Gifts At Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Charity Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Offset brought toys and joy to hundreds of families in Gwinnett County during his 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf event.

Offset handed out smart TVs, toys and winter gear to hundreds of families in Norcross during his 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf event, continuing his hometown tradition of giving back to Gwinnett County just days before Christmas.

The Hip-Hop artist and philanthropist returned to his Georgia roots on December 20 for the charitable celebration, which has since supported more than 3,000 families.

The event, hosted by the Ann Cephus Family Fund Corporation, honors the legacy of Offset’s late grandmother Ann and reflects his long-standing commitment to community service.

Held in one of the fastest-growing and most diverse areas in the state, the Toys 4 The Nawf giveaway addresses real needs in Gwinnett County, where over 100,000 residents face financial hardship and limited access to basic necessities.

Offset, who grew up in the area, said his personal connection to the community drives his mission to make sure no child is left out during the holidays.

“I come from a place where people had to lean on each other, and that’s something that’s always stayed with me,” Offset said. “Giving back has been in my heart long before the music, it’s how I was raised, and it’s how I live. I’m proud of what Toys 4 The Nawf has grown into and the families we’ve been able to support over the years. If I’m blessed, then I have a responsibility to pass that blessing on, especially to my community. That’s what this is about for me.”

Offset was joined by his mother, Latabia Woodward, who co-organizes the event and runs the family’s nonprofit and by his children, Kody and Kalea Cephus, who helped distribute gifts to local children.

More than 100 volunteers and community groups contributed to the effort, including the Sigma Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Gwinnett County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

This year’s event also received support from YouTuber Jack Doherty, who donated toys and livestreamed the event to his massive Gen Z audience, helping extend the initiative’s reach far beyond Georgia.

The annual charity event is just one part of Offset’s broader philanthropic work.

He’s previously partnered with the American Cancer Society to fund research and improve access to care in honor of his grandmother. During the pandemic, he donated 20,000 masks to Atlanta hospitals and supported the NFL Draft-a-Thon.

He’s also helped combat hunger by providing over 300,000 meals and paying off school lunch debts for 25 local schools.