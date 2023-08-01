Offset Admits Cardi B Did Not Cheat; He Invented Infidelity Claims During Tequila-Fuelled Row 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Offset has admitted Cardi B did not cheat on him, despite publicly accusing her of infidelity, claiming he only branded his wife a cheater because he was “lit” off tequila and wanted to make her mad.

The “Clout” hitmaker shocked fans when he seemingly exposed his wife’s infidelity via his Instagram Story back in June. “My wife f##### a n#### on me gang yall n##### know how I come,” he wrote in a since-deleted post.

However, during a recent appearance on the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast, Offset revealed he shared the post to annoy Cardi B during the heat of an argument.

“That’s my wife. I love her to death, but we’re going back and forth,” he began. “If you’ve got a New York woman, you know, she’s a pitbull at the mouth.”

According to Offset, he shared the post in the midst of a tequila-fuelled row. “She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night,” he said, adding that he “had a little Casamigos here and there.

“I was lit and we’re going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this,’” he said, referring to the infidelity post.

Ultimately Offset declared, “I love my wife,” admitting he and Cardi B are “crazy for each other.” Check out the clip below.

Offset And Cardi B Address Rumors On “Jealousy”

The pair playfully addressed the cheating rumors on their new joint single, “Jealousy.” In a promotional skit for the video, Offset took on the role of James Brown from an infamous 1988 CNN interview while Jamie Lee Curtis played an anchor grilling him on the “drama” with his wife.

The Hip-Hop supercouple have put the scandal behind them, and Cardi B has put the muzzle on Offset.

“What happens in Vegas,stays in Vegas,” the “Point Me 2” hitmaker captioned a steamy video of the pair.