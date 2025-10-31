Offset Slammed With $2.3 Million Tax Bomb During Cardi B Divorce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset’s $2.3 million tax debt adds new pressure as his bitter divorce from Cardi B plays out in court and the public eye.

According to filings obtained by Us Weekly, the Atlanta rapper was hit with a fresh lien from the Internal Revenue Service on October 15, tacking on $486,426.35 for unpaid 2023 taxes.

According to filings obtained by Us Weekly, the Atlanta rapper was hit with a fresh lien from the Internal Revenue Service on October 15, tacking on $486,426.35 for unpaid 2023 taxes.

That brings his total tax debt to a staggering $2,353,692. Separate documents show the IRS and the Georgia Department of Revenue are chasing him for unpaid balances dating back several years.

The Georgia Department of Revenue filed its own lien on March 12, claiming Offset failed to pay his 2021 state income taxes.

Offset Files For Spousal Support

Combined, the federal and state debts paint a troubling financial picture for the 33-year-old artist, who’s already navigating a high-profile split from Cardi B.

While Cardi isn’t listed in the tax documents, the timing couldn’t be worse. The couple, who married in 2017 and share three children—Kulture, Wave and Blossom—have been living apart since Cardi filed for divorce earlier this year.

Offset has reportedly filed for spousal support and joint custody, asking that Cardi’s home be designated the children’s primary residence.

During a September Twitter Spaces chat, Cardi accused Offset of trying to financially drain her during the divorce.

“The only way I can get out of my marriage if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m not, I’m fighting for that,” she said.

Although unconfirmed, rumors surfaced earlier this month suggesting that Cardi may have agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement, which would give Offset a 70/30 asset split in his favor. Neither party has addressed the rumored deal publicly.

Meanwhile, Offset surprise-dropped his new solo album Haunted By Fame on Halloween (October 31). 11-track project with a dark, horror-inspired sound, features NBA YoungBoy, Lil Dump, and NoCap.