Cardi B May Have Paid Offset Out In Rumored Divorce Settlement

Cardi B has agreed to pay Offset millions in spousal support, according to the rumors.

Ayo…

Cardi B and Offset’s situation just took a chaotic twist. Word is Cardi has agreed to shell out millions in spousal support to Offset to finalize their divorce! On top of that, the streets are saying the asset split is 70/30 in his favor. Hmmmm…interesting. Offset might be walking away with the lion’s share of the bag, but let us walk down this road a bit more.

Now, Offset reportedly maintains Cardi left him. And even got pregnant by another man while they were still legally married. She says he stopped being a dad to their kids. This feels like a full-blown soap opera.

Fans have noticed the tension for months, but this latest twist sounds like a Tyler Perry movie. Before I continue, this is just talk in the streets. I do not see any full blown, clear reports yet. I am sure they are reading this now and verifying it. Nevertheless, Cardi’s been outside, smiling, performing and flexing her independence. That belly has not stopped anything. Offset’s been slightly lowkey, but he might turn up after this. He might walk away from a divorce richer than he went in and that is a mighty feat!

This one hits different, because Cardi asked “Am I The Drama?” Now, I believe we have the answer. The chatter online is relentless! I hope she is taking care of herself and the bun in her oven.

Stay locked in, because if Offset or if Cardi starts talking about this, we’ll all be tuned in, baby.

-illseed out!