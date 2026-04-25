AMILLION Drops His Most Personal Project With “The One” Album & Book

AMILLION just released The One, a dual album and poetry book that merges music, poetry and personal testimony into one cohesive artistic statement.

AMILLION just dropped a project that’s way bigger than just another album and book release.

The One is a dual statement that merges music, poetry and personal testimony into something that actually means something, and it’s hitting different because he’s not playing the usual game.

The One is dropping at a moment when Hip-Hop needs more artists willing to be vulnerable and intentional about their message, and AMILLION is delivering exactly that.

This isn’t some corporate rollout with a bunch of features and production credits designed to go viral. This is a man putting his whole life on wax and on pages, and the work speaks for itself.

The album itself is seven tracks of inspirational Hip-Hop that doesn’t feel preachy or forced, while the companion poetry book serves as what AMILLION describes as “the space between pain and purpose.”

He’s been building this reputation for years as someone who moves between music and literature without losing authenticity, and The One is the fullest expression of that vision yet.

The project explores purpose, perseverance and the journey from survival to success, which sounds like a lot until you actually hear how personal it gets.

What makes this move even more significant is the context around it.

AMILLION is also the CEO of 1NA Alkaline Water, the first Black-owned alkaline water brand to hit national grocery chains like ALDI, which means he’s not just talking about building something from nothing. He’s actually doing it.

In 2025, he was honored as International Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and his hometown of Dover, Delaware, gave him a Key to the City and officially proclaimed 1NA Day. Mayor Robin Christiansen recognized his impact through music, entrepreneurship and philanthropy, which is the kind of recognition that actually matters.

The album is available now on all major streaming platforms, and you can pre-order the poetry book at www.The1Book.net.

AMILLION’s also has a Books-A-Million Meet & Greet coming up, with additional Hip-Hop tour dates to be announced.

His daughter Aaliyah Adams-Mayfield continues to inspire much of his work, and that foundation shows in everything he creates.

According to reports, the project has already been spinning on radio stations across the country, with DJs and platforms recognizing the depth of his work.