Boosie Fails Dunk Try During Hawks-Knicks Timeout

Boosie charged the trampoline at State Farm Arena during the Hawks-Knicks playoff game and completely bricked the dunk attempt.

Boosie took his shot at State Farm Arena during Thursday’s Hawks-Knicks playoff game, and the internet’s been laughing ever since.

The Louisiana rapper charged the trampoline in shorts and a tee during a timeout, hyped up by mascot Harry the Hawk, ready to throw down a dunk that would’ve had the crowd going wild.

Instead, he flopped spectacularly, and now the clip’s everywhere.

Boosie’s moment became the highlight everyone’s talking about. According to ESPN, the timeout entertainment had the crowd buzzing, and when Boosie went up for the dunk, he came up short in every way possible.

Lil Boosie just tried to throw down a trampoline dunk at the Hawks game



Atlanta isn’t real, man (@ReggieChatman) pic.twitter.com/nLB9AR4bQN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 24, 2026

The trampoline didn’t give him the lift he needed, and his attempt fell flat. What made it even funnier was how confident he looked going in, like he still had that bounce from his younger days.

The real action on the court belonged to Jalen Johnson, who led Atlanta with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 109-108 thriller that gave the Hawks a 2-1 series lead. CJ McCollum sealed the win with a clutch fadeaway with 12.5 seconds left, finishing with 23 points and proving he’s the closer New York can’t stop.

The Hawks built an 18-point lead early and held on despite New York’s late rally, with Jonathan Kuminga adding 21 points off the bench to keep Atlanta’s offense rolling.

The Hawks’ defense tightened up when it mattered most, forcing the Knicks into crucial turnovers down the stretch. OG Anunoby led New York with 29 points, and Jalen Brunson added 26, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Atlanta’s execution in the final moments.

As reported by the NY Post, the Knicks had chances to win but couldn’t capitalize, and now they’re heading back to New York facing elimination in Game 4 on Saturday.

Boosie’s trampoline attempt will live forever in highlight reels and meme compilations, a reminder that not everyone can pull off what the pros do night after night.