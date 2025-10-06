Eminem Dragged Into False Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Rumor Online

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem never criticized Nicki Minaj over Cardi B, but a fake quote went viral, showing how fast misinformation spreads online

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Rumors Take a Strange Turn as Fake Eminem Quote Spreads

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s long-running feud has cooled considerably in recent days, but a bizarre new rumor threatens to reignite online drama. This time, Eminem’s name is being dragged into the mix and it’s completely false.

Over the weekend, social media lit up with posts claiming Eminem publicly criticized Minaj over her alleged role in involving children in the rap rivalry with Cardi B. The rumor quickly went viral, with considerable shares creating debates, despite the fact there’s zero evidence it ever happened.

Eminem and Minaj did collaborate years ago, but he has no known professional ties to Cardi B—and has not issued any statements about the feud. The so-called “quote” circulating online appears to be fabricated and made up as some sort of experiment.

The timing is also worth a mention. For nearly two days, much of the online conversation had shifted away from the Nicki-Cardi mess to focus on Diddy’s courtroom drama, which dominated headlines. Yes, he got 50 months. But with that news cycle fading, the rumor quickly jumped in the space.

This is one of those times when the internet just gets it wrong. People are spreading this mess and it’s getting out of hand.

The incident has me concerned about misinformation in the social media era. It didn’t start with this silly thing, but it seems far more insidious. With AI-generated content and fake quotes becoming more sophisticated, separating fact from fiction is increasingly difficult. False celebrity statements like this spread fast. People don’t even use Google. For now, there’s nary a sign that Eminem is weighing in on the feud. Not a single credible outlet has reported the alleged comments. But, we’ll debunk it now, before it gets legs.

What is clear is how quickly a made-up narrative can take hold and how easily public perception can be manipulated. If there’s a takeaway: don’t believe everything you read. Come to AHH for the real.