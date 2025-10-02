Nicki Minaj Alleges Jay-Z Framed Rumored Son, Sabotaged 2018 Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj set social media ablaze after accusing Jay-Z of sabotaging her music, stealing her style, and fueling personal vendettas.

Nicki Minaj ignited a fresh round of controversy on X by accusing Jay-Z of sabotaging her music, copying her husband’s style, and allegedly framing his rumored son in a personal vendetta.

On Wednesday night (October 1), the Queens rapper claimed the Roc Nation boss interfered with her 2018 track featuring The Weeknd from her Queen album, alleging he demanded the beat for Beyoncé and retaliated when she refused.

“Jay z got mad that I wouldn’t give him a beat that I had already began legal paperwork for,” Minaj posted. “The song I did with the WEEKND ON QUEEN. He said it’s Beyoncé beat & HOEBERSON just laid down & let them take it & then sue me for remaking a similar beat.”

The song in question, though never officially confirmed by Jay-Z or Beyoncé, appears to be a flashpoint in a long-simmering dispute between Minaj and the Carter empire.

Nicki Minaj Accuses JAY-Z & Beyoncé Of “Copying” Her & Kenneth Petty

She also alleged the power couple has been mimicking her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for years.

“Once I saw the camel copying me & zoo poses I was like. URGeh,” she wrote. “Billionaires obsessed with my husband for YEARS. mad their chest looks like shriveled up ramen in the cup that been in the pantry for years. no matter how much Tae Bo they take they look like a prune.”

Minaj’s grievances didn’t stop at music. She also addressed Rymir Satterthwaite, the man who has publicly claimed to be Jay-Z’s biological son. Satterthwaite filed a paternity suit, later dropping the case.

“Dear Rymir, I’m sorry that camel framed you by putting things in your car, allegedly. I’m sorry he wanted u in prison the way he wants all his enemies,” she wrote. “He’s WEAK. ugly too, but…I guess when you have money invested into the private prison system… welp…idk. This is all alleged.”

Minaj also claimed Jay-Z had issues with another collaboration, this time with Nas, which she said led to a costly legal battle.

“Jayz so jealous of nas,” Minaj stated. “I was sued for hundreds of thousands over the song I did with nas. It never saw the light of day. CasiNO. your number is called.”

Their tensions reportedly stem from business dealings involving Tidal, the streaming platform co-founded by Jay-Z in 2015.

Minaj has previously accused him of interfering with her career and withholding payments. The latest spat reignited after Kendrick Lamar was selected for the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans—a move some interpreted as a slight toward Lil Wayne.

Minaj’s online tirade also extended to Cardi B, reigniting their longstanding feud, including brutal jabs involving their children.