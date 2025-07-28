JAY-Z’s “Son” Not Done Fighting Yet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rymir Satterthwaite took to Instagram to declare he isn’t finished trying to prove Jay-Z is his father after he dropped a lawsuit request.

Rymir Satterthwaite, the dude who swears Jay-Z is his real pops, dropped his lawsuit in Pennsylvania on July 24 — but doesn’t want anyone to get it twisted, he’s not waving a white flag.

This saga’s been dragging on since 2010, and even though it looked like he finally tapped out, Rymir hopped on IG and made it clear he’s not done pressing the issue.

“I have not stopped my fight. I did withdraw my case, it’s for a reason y’all. These judges, these lawyers, these celebrity people. They try to use all different types of tactics and call it what you want, bully tactics and… Different types of stuff to, you know, slow it down and just change the narrative, so it’s like… hey, we gotta step back and play chess, not checkers,” Satterthwaite said over the weekend.

He also hinted there’s more brewing behind the curtains, saying there’s still stuff going on “behind the scenes.”

This whole thing started when Rymir was 17, claiming Jay had been dodging a DNA test and allegedly using his power to block every legal attempt to prove the connection.

The 30-year-old is still pushing the same claim — that Hov is his father, and that the rap billionaire has been ducking him for over a decade.

Jay, for his part, hasn’t said much publicly. His legal squad, though, fired back before the case got tossed, calling Rymir’s claims a “decades-long harassment campaign” and saying those “fabricated claims” were already “addressed and rejected.”

Jay-Z described the lawsuit as “just the latest” in a string of legal actions initiated by Satterthwaite and his godmother.

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order,” the filing states.

The case garnered extra attention recently when Nicki Minaj began using it to aim shots at Jay and Roc Nation during her latest online rants, claiming that Roc Nation has been sabotaging her career.