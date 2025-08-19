Offset’s New Album Ends With Message To Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset closed his KIARI album with “Move On,” a farewell track to Cardi B, marking peace and closure to their marriage.

Offset is ending his upcoming solo album KIARI with a song that marks the final page of his relationship with Cardi B, calling it a peaceful send-off to their rocky marriage.

The final track, titled “Move On,” reflects the Migos rapper’s decision to address their split head-on in music as he prepares for the release of his third solo project.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Offset explained the motivation behind the song, saying, “It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with.”

Offset described the process of writing “Move On” as a therapeutic way to close out a turbulent chapter in his personal life.

The couple first tied the knot in 2017, but the relationship was marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations. Cardi initially filed for divorce in 2020, and after a brief reunion, she filed again in 2024.

The pair share three children: 7-year-old Kulture, 3-year-old Wave and 11-month-old Blossom.

Reflecting on the marriage, Offset told AP, “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

Cardi B confirmed she had moved on in June, posting a photo of herself lounging on a yacht with NFL player Stefon Diggs, further signaling the end of her chapter with Offset.

KIARI is set to drop on August 22.