Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Papoose turned heads Wednesday (May 21) after posting a clip of him holding pads for Claressa Shields as she fired off rapid combinations in preparation for her next title defense in Detroit. The video, which quickly made the rounds online, showed the Hip-Hop veteran stepping into the trainer role, guiding his boxing champ girlfriend through […]

Papoose turned heads Wednesday (May 21) after posting a clip of him holding pads for Claressa Shields as she fired off rapid combinations in preparation for her next title defense in Detroit.

The video, which quickly made the rounds online, showed the Hip-Hop veteran stepping into the trainer role, guiding his boxing champ girlfriend through a fast-paced mitt session.

He captioned the post, “GWOAT July 26th she’s back at it! Get ya tickets now.”

Shields reposted the video with a poetic caption of her own: “A Unspoken Form Of Beautiful Chaos.”

The moment was more than just a training highlight—it was a glimpse into the growing connection between the undefeated boxing champion and the rap lyricist.

Claressa Shields Talks Falling In Love With Papoose

Shields has been open about their relationship, recently telling “The Breakfast Club” how they first met at the Shakur Stevenson fight last July.

Their bond deepened quickly. “We fell asleep on the phone for three, four months of us first getting together,” she explained.

Shields then referenced the dramatic moment Papoose’s estranged wife, Remy Ma, exposed the new couple last December.

“So for us to fall asleep on a regular night and then to wake up to chaos in the morning was like oh [__]…That had been going on for 3 four months,” she said. “And that wasn’t just at night. We talked from sun up to sun down.”

Shields also acknowledged the “elephant in the room,” addressing the public’s curiosity about Papoose’s messy split.

“That’s not my place to speak on it,” Shields added. “It’ll get handled. I just know that from my perspective, I’m with him every day, and when I’m not with him, we’re on the phone every day. We’re talking, and we’re FaceTiming. We love each other.”

As for the fight, Shields is set to defend her Undisputed Heavyweight World Titles against New Zealand’s Lani Daniels on July 26 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Daniels, nicknamed “The Smiling Assassin,” is a former IBF Heavyweight Champion and current Light Heavyweight titleholder.

She’s riding a seven-fight win streak and looking to reclaim the heavyweight crown while adding three more belts to her resume.

Shields enters the bout after making history in February by becoming the first boxer—male or female—to hold undisputed titles in three different weight classes following her win over Danielle Perkins.

Adding to the spectacle, Papoose revealed that Rick Ross would walk Claressa Shields to the ring and even dropped a freestyle hyping the bout.