Paris Jackson Can Pull Spaghetti Through Her Nose Due To Drug Use

Paris Jackson described how past drug use left her with a perforated septum and explained why she refuses surgery.

Paris Jackson revealed a deeply personal consequence of her past drug use, telling social media followers that she has lived with a perforated septum since she was 20.

In a video shared to TikTok and other platforms, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe explained the visible and audible impact of the condition.

“I realized I never addressed this and it can sometimes be very noticeable,” she said. “I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.”

To show the extent of the damage, Jackson tilted her head back and shone a light into her nostril, exposing the cavity. When asked how it happened, she didn’t mince words.

“It’s exactly where you think it’s from,” she said, before adding, “Don’t do drugs, kids.” Then, with a shrug, she continued, “Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”

The 26-year-old model and singer said the condition has been difficult to manage, especially when recording music. She even joked that she “can stick a spaghetti noodle” through the hole in her nose.

Though surgery could potentially fix the issue, Jackson said she’s not willing to risk her sobriety, which she’s maintained for nearly six years. “You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly,” she said. “And I don’t want to f**k with that.”

Jackson’s video comes as more public figures have begun to speak openly about the long-term physical and emotional consequences of substance use.

Jackson has not shared whether she plans to seek alternative treatments for the condition, but she made it clear that avoiding painkillers is a priority as she continues her recovery journey.



