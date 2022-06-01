Pharrell Announces Collab With 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator Will Arrive Next Week 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pharrell announced the arrival of the song and shared a pre-order link after a snippet of the track leaked online last week.

Pharrell announced his highly anticipated collaboration with 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator will arrive next week.

A snippet of the track leaked last week, leading fans to request the song’s release asap. A 10-second clip of 21 rapping “cash in, cash out, cash in, cash-out” over Pharrell’s distinctive production began circulating.

Pharrell X 21 Savage X Tyler, The Creator

However, on Tuesday (May 31), Pharrell ended the speculation, confirming the upcoming offering. He shared a post featuring animated versions of the three collaborators hinting at a possible outing in the Metaverse.

“CASH IN CASH OUT @feliciathegoat@21savage 6/10 Presave at the link in bio,” Pharrell wrote.

The song, which marks the first collaboration between Pharrell, Tyler, and 21, arrives on June 10.

Tyler, the Creator previously linked with Pharrell on the I Know NIGO album, released in January. The song was previewed during Nigo’s debut runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Both rappers were in attendance as part of the star-studded audience for the show.

While Pharrell is yet to release a full-length project this year, he remains busy. As well as featuring on and producing for NIGO’s aforementioned project, he also worked on Pusha T’s latest offering. The iconic producer is responsible for the production of half of It’s Almost Dry, with Kanye West reigning over the other half.

Earlier this year, Pharrell announced the return of his Something In The Water festival. He confirmed the festival will take place in DC on Juneteenth weekend (June 17-19).

Although the flyer listed a stacked lineup including Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T, Usher, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Thundercat, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, EARTHGANG, JID, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Run The Jewels, and many, many more, he also teased some extra special guests.

“Pharell & Phriends,” the flyer noted, alongside “some people we can’t announce.” Check it out below.