Pharrell Williams’ Gospel Project Gets Global Release

Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire release “THE ONE” globally as their acclaimed “OPHANIM” album prepares for full streaming platform debut.

‌Pharrell Williams just dropped his biggest gospel move yet. The producer and Voices of Fire officially released “THE ONE” on all streaming platforms for the first time ever through Warner Records.

This marks a major shift for Pharrell, who hasn’t released a solo album since Girl dropped 10 years ago in 2014. That album hit number two on the Billboard 200 and spawned the massive hit “Happy.” Now he’s channeling that same energy into faith-based music.

“THE ONE” lives on the OPHANIM album, which already hit number 16 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart after its limited September rollout.

The project features an insane lineup including Quavo, John Legend, Teddy Swims, Tori Kelly, CeeLo Green and Zacardi Cortez.

Pharrell’s been on a serious production tear lately. He executive-produced Clipse’s comeback album Let God Sort Em Out in July 2025, their first project together in 15 years. That album was recorded entirely at Louis Vuitton’s Paris headquarters, where Pharrell built his own recording studio.

Similarly, the OPHANIM album was recorded between Virginia Beach and Paris, reflecting Pharrell’s global perspective.

The Virginia Beach native became Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director in 2023 and immediately installed professional recording equipment at the fashion house’s offices. He’s been bouncing between designing clothes and producing music in the same building.

Voices of Fire performed “THE ONE” at the Louis Vuitton 2026 Fall-Winter Men’s Collection Show at the Louvre in Paris. The performance brought together fashion, sound and spirit on one of the world’s biggest stages.

The Virginia-based collective rose to fame through their Netflix series Voices of Fire, led by Bishop Ezekiel Williams. They’ve been redefining faith-inspired music with standout releases like “Hit the Refresh” and 2023’s “JOY (Unspeakable).”

Their momentum keeps building. Voices of Fire sang the American and Canadian national anthems for Game 1 of the 2025 World Series, broadcast to more than 200 countries worldwide.

The full OPHANIM album will debut on all streaming platforms soon, expanding beyond its initial vinyl, CD and iTunes release.