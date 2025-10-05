Philadelphia Judge Fights Suspension In Meek Mill Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Philly judge is pushing back against a potential unpaid suspension after being accused of trying to sway a fellow Philadelphia judge in a criminal case tied to Meek Mill, arguing he hasn’t been charged with any crime.

Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Scott DiClaudio is under formal scrutiny by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board, which claims DiClaudio attempted to influence the sentencing of Dwayne Jones, a 46-year-old man facing firearms charges in connection with a deadly shooting.

Jones is described in court documents as a personal friend of Meek Mill, and DiClaudio reportedly knows the rapper both socially and professionally.

According to the Judicial Conduct Board’s complaint, DiClaudio allegedly slipped Judge Zachary Shaffer a piece of paper with Jones’ name on it during a private meeting in chambers on June 12, 2025, and said, “I heard you might do the right thing anyway.” Shaffer was scheduled to sentence Jones just four days later.

The conduct board filed charges against DiClaudio in September, citing “a host of ethical violations.”

While DiClaudio has been removed from the bench during the investigation, his legal team insists he did nothing improper and is fighting to avoid a suspension without pay.

The judge argues that because he hasn’t been criminally charged, the disciplinary court should not impose penalties. His attorneys are urging the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline to reject the board’s request.

Jones’ case, which involves serious allegations tied to a fatal shooting, has only intensified the spotlight on the judiciary’s internal standards. The alleged attempt to influence sentencing has raised concerns about impartiality and judicial boundaries.

Meek Mill has long been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, particularly after his own legal battles garnered national attention to probation laws and systemic inequities.

His ties to both Jones and DiClaudio have added another layer of public interest to the case. The disciplinary court has yet to announce when it will rule on DiClaudio’s request to avoid unpaid suspension.