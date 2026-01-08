Police Bust Three Thieves Who Robbed Shedeur Sanders Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Police arrested three suspects for stealing $200K from Shedeur Sanders’ home while he played his NFL debut game.

Police in Ohio announced a major breakthrough in the investigation into the home robbery of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, with three suspects now in custody for stealing an estimated $200,000 worth of property from his residence.

The arrests were made on January 7, 2026, following an extensive investigation into the November 16, 2025, break-in that occurred while Sanders was making his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Police said surveillance footage showed the masked and gloved suspects entering Sanders’ home and fleeing from a different part of the property after just 12 minutes inside.

Authorities confirmed they have identified a fourth suspect who served as the getaway driver, though that individual remains at large with an active warrant for their arrest.

The investigation revealed the burglary was part of a sophisticated operation targeting professional athletes across multiple states.

Sanders made light of the situation during a December 28 press conference after the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, joking with reporters about his losses.

“I really love gifts, I don’t think for Christmas I got much,” Sanders said. “If anybody out there wants to send me gifts, I’ll put my PO Box online. Please send clothes, jewelry, bags. All my bags got stolen when my house got robbed.”

The rookie quarterback’s journey to the NFL was marked by controversy after he fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite being projected as a first-round pick.

Donald Trump publicly criticized NFL owners on Truth Social, posting, “What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL.”

Sanders eventually landed with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him with the 142nd overall pick after he slipped through multiple rounds.

The quarterback has started seven games for Cleveland this season, posting a 3-4 record as the team’s starter during his rookie campaign.

The burglary case highlights a troubling trend affecting professional athletes nationwide, with stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Ja Morant all falling victim to similar crimes.

Sanders will look to close out his rookie season on a positive note when the Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in their season finale, marking his seventh and final start of the 2025 campaign.