After spending weeks in the ICU undergoing several surgeries, the Spanish Harlem Hip-Hop legend is now transitioning to a rehab facility. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Jorge “Popmaster Fabel” Pabon was hospitalized last month following a hit-and-run in the Bronx. According to close friends, he was riding his bike after a long day of painting when he was struck by a speeding vehicle. The driver failed to stop and left him there to die. A good Samaritan called 9-1-1 and Fabel was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance with multiple injures. After spending weeks in the ICU undergoing several surgeries, he’s now transitioning to a rehab facility. Fabel suffered compound fractures to his legs, a fractured pelvis, multiple rib fractures to both sides, a punctured right lung and lacerated liver, among other injuries.

Now, Fabel and his family need help. On Thursday (September 28), Fabel’s niece Jazmin Reynoso and his brother Pedro Pabon launched a GoFundMe campaign for help with his mounting medical bills and living expenses. As the description explains, “Fabel’s family anticipates a long, difficult road ahead to recovery. Fabel is a Hip-Hop pioneer and historian, dancer, graffiti artist, and is an adjunct professor at NYU.

“His livelihood largely depends on his ability to perform, travel, conduct speaking engagements and public appearances. We are asking friends and family to donate whatever they can to assist with Jorge’s mounting medical bills and living expenses at this time since he will not be able to work for some time. Any donation is appreciated, no amount is too small. Fabel’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Born in 1965, Fabel grew up in Spanish Harlem, where he developed a love for Hip-Hop, dance and choreography career at an early age. He gained worldwide recognition as a featured dancer in the 1984 cult classic film, Beat Street. A senior member of the Rock Steady Crew and member of the Electric Boogaloos, Fabel is among the most respected b-boys in Hip-Hop history. He’s also the co-founder of GhettOriginal Productions Inc., where he co-authored, co- directed and co-choreographed the first two Hip-Hop musicals, So! What Happens Now? and Jam on the Groove.

As an adjunct professor, he teaches Hip-Hop dance/movement in the Experimental Theater Wing at New York University’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts and Manhattanville College. Fabel presents lectures, demonstrations, teaches master classes and participates in outreach programs and conferences across the globe.

The fundraising goal is set for $150,000 and so far, they’ve raised more than $15,000. To donate to Fabel’s GoFundMe, head here.