Post Malone Caught In Tube Strike Chaos

Post Malone delayed his two London shows after city-wide Tube strikes made securing a safety license for the original September dates impossible.

The rapper and singer was set to perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 7 and 8, but both shows have been delayed until September 20 and 21.

The decision came after London Underground workers announced walkouts that would halt key services across the capital.

Promoter Live Nation addressed the disruption directly in a statement shared on Instagram.

“We’re sorry to announce that due to planned strikes on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule the two Post Malone concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of the 7th and 8th September.”

The strike action, organized by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, includes Tube drivers, signal operators, and maintenance crews.

The union is pushing for a reduced 32-hour workweek and a pay increase, citing ongoing disputes over conditions and compensation.

Malone’s postponement follows a similar move by Coldplay, who also had to adjust their Wembley Stadium tour dates due to the same industrial action.

Their shows originally scheduled for September 7 and 8 were moved to September 6 and 12.

Postie is on the European leg of his Big A** Stadium Tour, supporting his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion. The tour began in Salt Lake City on April 29 and will wrap in London on September 21.