Post Malone’s Manager Responds To Reports The Star Broke His Ribs Falling On Stage

Dre London asks the fans to keep the hitmaker in their thoughts.

Post Malone became a trending topic over the weekend. Footage of the Diamond-certified rhymer taking an on-stage tumble during his performance in St. Louis made its way to the internet.

Rumors began circulating that Post Malone may have broken his ribs during the fall. However, the singer/rapper’s longtime manager, Dre London, took to Instagram to dispel the gossip about his client.

“Thank you🙏🏽everyone for all your well wishes! @postmalone didn’t break 3 ribs last [night], thank god.🙏🏽We did X-rays @ [the] hospital after the show and they declared he had bruised his ribs!” wrote Dre London on the social media platform.

London continued, “In true Posty fashion, loving his fans, he finished the show! I truly don’t know any artist like him.🌎Talking to him [a] few [hours] ago, he was still saying, ‘Dre don’t go hard on [them,] explaining more [than] saying, “the show must go on!”‘😳Let’s all keep him in our thoughts as we know he will wake up in pain😔.”

Post Malone also posted a video addressing his followers. The Twelve Carat Toothache album creator explained what happened at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on September 17.

“Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass,” stated Malone on Sunday night. “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand, and it goes down, and there’s this big a#######, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass.”

The New York-born, Texas-raised performer added, “[The fall] winded me pretty good, got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital. Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.”

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

Post Malone next heads to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for tomorrow night’s show. California-bred rapper Roddy Ricch serves as the opening act for the “Twelve Carat Tour” on select dates. This leg of the trek closes out in Los Angeles in November.

Meanwhile, Post Malone scored another Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat. Malone now has eleven songs to make it into the Top 10 region with four of his singles going No. 1 on the weekly rankings.

Twelve Carat Toothache landed on June 3, 2022. Post Malone’s fourth studio LP debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 121,000 first-week units. The project includes appearances by Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid LAROI, and The Weeknd.