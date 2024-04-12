Pouya Explains How XXXTENTACION Guided Him Through Girlfriend’s Cancer Diagnosis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

XXXTENTACION still has Pouya’s back even from the afterlife!

Pouya has shared how his late Florida rap peer XXXTENTACION continues to remain a source of inspiration for him amid trying times, even though he’s transitioned into the afterlife.

On Wednesday (April 10), Pouya shared a post on Instagram featuring an old clip of a virtual interview with the “Look At Me Now” rapper. In the video, XXXTENTACION very clearly explains that artists such as Pouya and Denzel Curry were some of the Florida rappers who inspired him. He also speculated on why they didn’t have as large of a following as he felt they should.

“Like besides Pouya, Robb Banks, Curry [Denzel], I can’t really think of nobody else,” XXXTENTACION said in the clip. “You know they had they wave, and they wave would’ve amounted to something big if they would’ve just stuck together.”

In the post he shared, Pouya revealed he hadn’t previously seen the interview and wasn’t even aware of XXXTENTACION’s comments until the clip began recirculating after his untimely demise.

“wow someone just sent me this, I never seen this before,” Pouya wrote in part. “Damn man, this made me happy and sad at the same time.”

As he continued, Pouya remarked on a period when XXXTENTACION helped him cope with his partner’s cancer treatment, revealing for the first time publicly how they bonded through the ordeal.

“I never really talk about this but when Coco was going through cancer X would FaceTime me all the time and give me advice on how to get through it, sucks that he’s gone,” he said. “idk this s### put a fire in me.”

Prior to his post about his relationship with XXXTENTACION, Pouya expressed his desire to retire from rap. In another Instagram post shared days before his aforementioned post, Pouya announced his plans for “stepping away from music” following the release of his forthcoming album.

