The funeral details for Soulsonic Force member Pow Wow (real name Robert Darrell Allen) have been revealed. According to close friends and family, the viewing takes place on Monday (April 28) at John J. Fox & Son Funeral Home in the Bronx, New York from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. The burial will follow at the Forest Green Park Cemetery in Morganville, New Jersey.

“This has been a deeply challenging time—one filled with many unforeseen circumstances and emotional hurdles that tested the limits of our strength and patience,” Pow Wow’s widow, U. Seville Draper-Allen, tells AllHipHop. “Despite it all, we held on to our faith. We moved with faith. And it is that same faith, combined with unshakable love and enduring works, that allowed us to overcome every weapon formed against us.

“To each and every person who stood by my husband with compassion, loyalty and genuine care—thank you. Your love ensured he is honored with the dignity and grace he deserves. You stood up for him. You supported us both. And I am grateful beyond words. As the voice for my husband today, I can tell you confidently: he sees your love, he feels your spirit and he would say with his whole heart—’Thank you. I love you more.'”

Pow Wow died on April 4 after a long illness. Cholly Rock, one of the original 11 Zulu Kings, estimated he was around 64 at the time of his death. He had suffered from emphysema and the complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

“That was my boy,” Cholly said at the time. “We are original members of the Soulsonic Force. We are first generation b-boys. We are two of the original 11 Zulu Kings. There were only 11 of us in the beginning. I was just 16 when we first met. If I could say anything to him right now it would be, I love you brother. You’re not suffering anymore. I know you were suffering and you’re not anymore. May your journey be a beautiful one and the transition to the after life be a blessed one. We’re pioneers, son.”

Several of Pow Wow’s peers spoke to AllHipHop about his passing, including Kool DJ Red Alert, who said, “Farewell to emcee Pow Wow. When I became part of Zulu Nation in 1979, he welcomed me with open Arms. It was Pow Wow

that coined the phrase ‘Red Alert Goes Berserk.’ A true crowd pleaser on the microphone who, along with Mr. Biggs and emcee G.L.O.B.E., gave us the groundbreaking song ‘Planet Rock.’ Major respect to his contribution to the culture.”

Pow Wow’s Soulsonic Force brethren, Mr. Biggs, called him the “life of the party.” He added, “He loved to have fun. He was the type of individual that you could count on. You never knew where you may see Pow Wow throughout the city. I can recall one of the first times we were performing, the music went out. Myself, along with MC G.L.O.B.E., was lost for words, but Pow Wow just grabbed the mic and started rocking the crowd. I will never forget that moment and I will never forget my brother Pow-Wow.”

Cholly, although unable to attend due to a previously scheduled medical procedure, continued, “My love for Pow Wow is infinite and unconditional. From our time smoking cats in The Valley at a Flash Jam—Flash only played there twice—to spending the night in Staten Island at Pinky’s house, to rocking the mic for Bam with Soulsonic even before ‘Planet Rock.’ I love you my brother. I will miss you ‘Geico Lizard.'”

Melle Mel of the Furious Five came up alongside Pow Wow. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s trailblazing single, “The Message,” was released in 1982, preceding 1985’s “Planet Rock,” but they all knew each other.

“RIP Pow Wow,” Melle said. “The OG, the pioneer, the real dude. My Zulu brother. Rest in eternal peace. Job well done,” while Ikey C of Soulsonic Force calls him, “One of the greatest on stage and with a pen. He always ended convos on the phone with ‘when you see the Queen, my Mom, tell her I love her.'”

That’s only the beginning of the list of people who will miss Pow Wow. DJ Eclipse called him an “innovator.” He continued, “Not only in his style of rhyme, but also as part of the Soulsonic Force and the larger than life imagery they portrayed on stage and in their artwork. They were a huge influence on Hip-Hop and dropped game changing music with ‘Planet Rock’ that created a new sound within the culture. And Pow Wow was at the epicenter of that song delivering one of the most iconic verses ever.”

Van Silk, longtime New York City promotor and the common thread between so many Hip-Hop legends, concluded, “Pow Wow was someone who was very instrumental when Hip-Hop was taking form. Pow Wow was definitely a Hip-Hop kid, who started off as a B-Boy. He could really dance. Soulsonic Force and ‘Planet Rock’ changed the music sound in Hip-Hop. May my brother rest well.