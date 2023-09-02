Pras’ Attorney Disputes Rapper’s Claim He Heard About Fugees Tour “Through The Media”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pras’ attorney is disputing reports her client heard about the Fugees tour like everybody else—online. Late in August, Lauryn Hill announced an anniversary tour celebrating her 1998 landmark album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. She also revealed Fugees would serve as support. Fellow member Pras claimed he found out about the reunion “through the media” when stopped by TMZ earlier this week. But according to Erica Dumas, who represents Pras, he was most certainly informed ahead of time.

“Contrary to TMZ, Pras Michel was well aware of the upcoming Fugees reunion tour,” Dumas said in a statement sent to AllHipHop.com. “He, Lauryn, and Wyclef have been in communication about this tour since early summer. As this is Ms. Hill’s tour, Pras respectfully deferred any public comment until her team was prepared to make the official announcement. He is thrilled to be reuniting with his Fugees partners and looks forward to celebrating their music with fans across the globe. Any reports claiming Pras was unaware of the tour are patently false.”

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill anniversary run kicks off Friday (September 8) in Minneapolis and will head to Australia and New Zealand before returning to the U.S. on October 19 for a stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Hill and co. will touch down at L.A.’s Kia Forum on November 5.

Hill was a surprise guest during Nas’ set at Yankee Stadium on August 11 in the Bronx, where thousands of fans celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. In addition to performing her 1996 duet with Nas, “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” Hill ran through several Fugees songs, including “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly.”

Pras, meanwhile, has bigger fish to fry. In April, he was found guilty on 10 criminal counts. Pras had been accused of helping Malaysian businessman Jho Low gain political influence in the U.S. in exchange for $100 million. He was facing 11 federal charges, including conspiracy, witness tampering and failing to register as an agent of China. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.