Pusha T Reveals An Ice-T Song Inspired His Rap Name  

Ice-T extended his respect to Pusha T and gave him his flowers after the Virginia native revealed the gangsta rap pioneer was the inspiration for his rap name.

Behind every rapper, there’s a story of how they acquired their stage name. While some drew inspiration from favorite TV characters like Snoop Dogg, King Push’s moniker comes from a rap song.

On Wednesday evening, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star took to Twitter to share a video of the Clipse member discussing the origins of his rap name.

During an interview with Revolt, while backstage at the Grammy Awards last Sunday (Feb. 5), Pusha T revealed he named himself after Ice-T’s 1988 single, “I’m Your Pusher.”

A chance meeting between the two rap icons meant Pusha T had the opportunity to personally tell Ice-T about the origins of his rap name.

“I seen him standing outside of a hotel one day and I actually did tell him,” Pusha explained before adding that he also “gave him all his flowers. Right then and there, I had to.”

Ice-T returned the love telling Pusha, he was a fan of his work. “And that was enough for me,” the It’s Almost Dry creator stated.

Absolutely nothing but Respect to @PUSHA_T Love is love 👊🏽” Ice-T tweeted alongside the video. He also added high praise for Pusha, branding him “one of the Best to ever do it.. 💎”

Check out the video below and watch the “I’m Your Pusher” visuals at the end of the page.

Absolutely nothing but Respect to @PUSHA_T Love is love 👊🏽 Plus he’s one of the Best to ever do it.. 💎 pic.twitter.com/RzwrIpFNks — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 9, 2023

Last week, it was announced that Ice-T is set to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He receives the honor after more than three decades in the music business.