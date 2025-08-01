Rah Ali Fires Back At Cardi B’s Version of Airport Confrontation: “That Did Not Happen”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Rah Ali denied Cardi B’s claim about a speaker attack at Cannes airport and said if it had happened, she would be in handcuffs.

Rah Ali challenged Cardi B over claims the rapper hurled a speaker at her during a heated run-in at Cannes airport, calling the story false and saying there’s no way she wouldn’t have responded with force if it had happened.

She took to social media to respond after Cardi B shared her side of the story.

“I will always be ready to protect myself at all cost,” Ali posted Friday morning (August 1). “However at this stage in my life I’m not interested in making poor choices. Anything and everything I execute is thoroughly calculated.”

She added, “With that being said, had anyone in this whole world hit ME in my head with a speaker, you in fact would be viewing footage of me in handcuffs. I promise to God that did not happen.”

Ali continued, taking a shot at Cardi. “If it makes her feel better, I encourage you all to support that version. Mentally I can handle it,” she said. “I don’t mind. I will NOT be on this app acting a fool.”

The back-and-forth stems from a tense encounter between the two women inside a private lounge at the Cannes airport, their first face-to-face since the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar Icons party clash tied to Nicki Minaj. That earlier incident ended with Cardi leaving the event with a knot on her forehead after a scuffle broke out.

Cardi B Insists She Struck Rah Ali With A Speaker

During a conversation on X Spaces late Wednesday night (July 31), Cardi B gave her version of the recent airport incident, saying she approached Ali to confront her over the past. “If you thought I was going to let that s### fly, you out of your f###### mind,” Cardi said.

She admitted she initiated the confrontation, saying, “I can’t live and die knowing that somebody did put they hands on me and I never did nothing back.” Cardi claimed Ali stared her down in the lounge, prompting her to throw a JBL speaker at her head.

According to Cardi, her security stepped in before the situation escalated, and airport police arrived shortly after to defuse the scene.

Cardi B addressing Rah Ali situation on Spaces. pic.twitter.com/jvegVV4Xvj — ໊ (@iambrimmy) August 1, 2025

Ali, however, painted a different picture in a separate interview. She said Cardi stormed up to her, yelling, “You got me f##### up,” and began tossing shoes and bags before airport staff intervened. Ali said she stayed composed but was ready to defend herself if needed.

“She went about her business,” Ali said, insisting she wasn’t the aggressor either now or in 2018.

#RahAli talks about her recent run in w/ #CardiB @ the airport in #Cannes (France). The 2 had not been in close proximity of each other since their “Alleged” fight back in 2018 at the #HarpersBazaar Icon party in #NewYork Take a look! 😧☕️✈️ 🤬#Bigorecap #Bigolive #Bigousa… pic.twitter.com/v49zEDGPXU — BIGO RECAP (@bigorecap) August 1, 2025