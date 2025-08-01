Cardi B Settles Old Score With Rah Ali In Explosive Airport Confrontation Over Nicki Minaj Clash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said she got into it with Rah Ali in a Cannes airport lounge to settle their long-standing beef over the 2018 Nicki Minaj fight.

Cardi B revealed she confronted Rah Ali in a heated airport clash in Cannes, France, throwing a speaker at her during what she described as long-awaited payback for their infamous 2018 New York Fashion Week altercation tied to Nicki Minaj.

The Grammy-winning rapper didn’t hold back during a Thursday night (July 30) X Spaces chat, detailing how she tracked down Ali in a private lounge after spotting her at the airport while on the way to shoot her album cover.

“That’s where I’m a pop it off,” Cardi said, explaining she didn’t want to risk a public run-in that could land them in jail. “If you thought I was going to let that s### fly, you out of your f###### mind.”

The Bronx native said she couldn’t avoid a confrontation because Ali might later claim Cardi backed down.

“I can’t live and die knowing that somebody did put they hands on me and I never did nothing back,” she said. “B####, I’m from the Bronx, you from the Bronx. You know what’s up.”

Cardi said Ali stared her down in the lounge, prompting Cardi to take action.

“So that’s when I threw a JBL speaker on her head,” she said. “And she said, ‘You feel better about yourself?’ She’s acting like she’s gonna fight, but she wasn’t really like aggressive.”

Cardi added that her security stepped in before things escalated further, and police quickly arrived to break up the scene.

Cardi B addressing Rah Ali situation on Spaces. pic.twitter.com/jvegVV4Xvj — ໊ (@iambrimmy) August 1, 2025

The confrontation was the first time the two had crossed paths since the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, where Cardi and Nicki Minaj’s feud boiled over into a viral brawl.

At the time, Minaj claimed Ali had punched Cardi “eight to nine times,” leaving a visible bump on her forehead. Cardi disputed that version of events.

Rah Ali Recalls Cardi B Airport Run-In

Earlier Thursday, Rah Ali gave her own account of the Cannes incident during an interview, claiming Cardi approached her at the airport and asked, “What’s wrong with you?”

Ali said Cardi began yelling, “You got me f##### up,” and shouted, “You thought I wasn’t going to get my lick back.” She claimed Cardi threw shoes and bags at her before airport staff intervened.

Ali said she tried to remain calm but stood up in case things turned physical. “You look so stupid,” she recalled telling Cardi. “Grow up.”

“Ultimately the end result was nothing,” Ali said. “She went about her business,” adding that Cardi was the “aggressor” just like in 2018.

#RahAli talks about her recent run in w/ #CardiB @ the airport in #Cannes (France). The 2 had not been in close proximity of each other since their “Alleged” fight back in 2018 at the #HarpersBazaar Icon party in #NewYork Take a look! 😧☕️✈️ 🤬#Bigorecap #Bigolive #Bigousa… pic.twitter.com/v49zEDGPXU — BIGO RECAP (@bigorecap) August 1, 2025

Cardi’s version of the story painted a different picture. She said Ali’s security had grabbed her during the 2018 fight and that she had waited years to settle the score.