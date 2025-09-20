Rapper Says He’s Homeland Security After NYPD Cop Roasted For Performing As Stripper In Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

S-Quire’s new documentary lays bare the hidden life he led as a federal officer and Hip-Hop artist after a viral video nearly cost him both careers.

Phabian “S-Quire” Winfield found himself at the center of a national firestorm when a music video he released in March 2025 went viral—not for his lyrics, but for featuring an off-duty NYPD detective performing as a stripper.

Now, the federal Homeland Security officer is reclaiming the narrative with a documentary that reveals the secret life he kept hidden while working in law enforcement.

Titled The Making of a Moment, the film premieres on October 29 at Manhattan’s SVA Theatre and dives headfirst into S-Quire’s double life as a government agent by day and Hip-Hop artist by night.

The project also examines the fallout from his controversial video, “Doin That,” which went viral online.

The clip’s most talked-about element wasn’t S-Quire’s rhymes—it was the appearance of NYPD detective Melissa Mercado, who was off the clock and performing in a pole-dancing role.

The internet was abuzz with debate over whether law enforcement officers should be allowed to engage in side gigs that are perceived as provocative. What no one realized at the time was that the rapper behind the camera was also a federal agent.

“This film isn’t about hype—it’s about truth,” S-Quire said. “I stayed silent while the internet judged me, but now the full story comes out.”

Narrated by WBLS radio host Lenny Green, the documentary retraces S-Quire’s path from Hempstead, New York, through years of personal and spiritual battles, to the viral moment that nearly derailed both his careers. It also explores broader questions about identity, faith and the toll of living two lives under public scrutiny.

S-Quire operates through his company RITENOWMUZIC LLC and describes himself as a Hip-Hop artist, author, filmmaker and federal officer.

According to his bio, his work is designed to “inspire resilience, challenge perceptions of identity, and give voice to those navigating unseen struggles.”

The documentary arrives at a time when law enforcement agencies across the country are reevaluating how officers conduct themselves outside of work—especially on social media.

While rules differ by agency, federal employees often face stricter restrictions on outside ventures that could impact public trust or their security clearance.

The controversy surrounding “Doin That” raised questions about whether federal workers should be allowed to pursue creative careers that don’t directly interfere with their duties.

S-Quire’s film aims to address those concerns while offering a personal look at the man behind the headlines.

Following its New York premiere, The Making of a Moment will be distributed globally through streaming services, with a wider release planned for late fall 2025 via FilmHub.

Tickets for the October 29 screening are available on Eventbrite, and the official trailer is now live on YouTube.