Rapper KSI Takes Over “Britain’s Got Talent” Judge Spot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

KSI secured a permanent judge spot on Britain’s Got Talent as Bruno Tonioli exits after three seasons.

KSI will officially take a permanent seat on Britain’s Got Talent judging panel for its upcoming 19th season, stepping in for Bruno Tonioli, who is leaving the show due to scheduling conflicts.

The YouTube star-turned-entertainer, who previously filled in as a guest judge, will now join Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon full-time on the ITV talent competition.

His promotion follows a well-received appearance last season, which left producers and audiences impressed.

Tonioli, who joined the show in 2023 after David Walliams’ exit, confirmed that he’s stepping away after three seasons to resume his role on Dancing with the Stars in the US.

“After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT,” Tonioli said. “And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with. They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he’s already proven this year.”

The 19th season of Britain’s Got Talent is expected to premiere in early 2026.