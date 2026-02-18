Ray J Manager Says: Clients “Gotta Do Their Job” Despite Singer’s Bloody-Eyed Performance

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ray J’s manager defended the singer’s bloody Valentine’s Day performance, saying artists must work despite health issues.

Ray J‘s manager just delivered the coldest response to his bloody Valentine’s Day performance.

Melinda Santiago told PEOPLE her artists “gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not.” She said this after Ray J performed in Shreveport with blood streaming from his eyes and a heart monitor strapped to his chest.

The 45-year-old R&B singer hit the stage on February 14 looking like he belonged in a hospital. Blood dripped down his face during the entire show.

He wore black sunglasses that couldn’t hide the red mess underneath.

Video footage shows Ray J passing out roses to fans while blood ran down his cheeks. He pulled off his orange shirt to reveal the heart monitor attached to his chest.

The crowd watched him interact with fans while medical equipment tracked his failing heart.

“We all know that Ray J has been under the weather, but all my artists that work with me gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not,” Santiago told the outlet.

Ray J backed up his manager’s harsh stance. He posted an Instagram photo on February 17 showing him and Santiago at an airport runway.

The caption read “WHATEVER MELINDA SAYS GOES” with a blood drop emoji.

The “One Wish” singer looked cheerful in the photo, pointing at the camera while standing next to a black car. Santiago covered her face while sitting inside the vehicle.

Before the Shreveport show, Ray J posted a Facebook video saying, “I’m putting my life on the line for this show!!” He wasn’t exaggerating.

Doctors told Ray J his heart only functions at 25 percent capacity. Normal heart function ranges between 50 and 70 percent.

The singer was hospitalized on January 7 in Las Vegas with severe pneumonia and heart complications. This marked his second pneumonia battle in four years.

His first case happened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Ray J blamed his heart problems on excessive drinking and drug use during Instagram Live sessions. He claimed doctors told him he wouldn’t live past 2027 and his heart had turned “black” from substance abuse.

Ray J has upcoming tour dates scheduled for Houston on February 26, Minneapolis on March 28, Kansas City on June 13 and Detroit on June 26.