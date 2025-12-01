Ray J Says His Erratic Streaming Behavior Is Calculated To Make Him Money

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J explained how spiraling publicly on social media isn’t a breakdown but a business tactic that boosts his visibility.

Ray J says his erratic online behavior isn’t a meltdown—it’s a money move.

The singer and entrepreneur explained in a resurfaced interview that his public stunts are part of a deliberate strategy to drive engagement, boost impressions and rake in revenue across his digital platforms.

“All m############ want a story, I can give you stories,” Ray J said during a sit-down with Cam Newton on the Funky Friday podcast.

“Here’s how algorithms work. I got nine platforms. The worse it gets, the better it gets for us, impression-wise, algorithm-wise, profit-wise, everything.”

Ray J reveals that he constantly CRASHES OUT on purpose to stay RELEVANT because that’s the only thing people care about 💀👀



“The worse I get, the more money I can make”

pic.twitter.com/2quPfDOBcf — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 30, 2025

The clip, recorded four months ago, gained renewed attention last week after Ray J was busted on Thanksgiving and arrested after LAPD officers responded to a 911 call at his home in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The early-morning call reported a domestic dispute involving a firearm. The argument between Ray J and Princess Love was broadcast live on social media, with viewers witnessing the couple argue over custody and holiday plans for their two children, Melody and Epik.

During the livestream, Ray J allegedly picked up a handgun and appeared to load or handle it in front of the camera. Princess Love accused him of pointing the weapon at her and others in the room. At one point, she told him she had called the police, while Ray J was heard making threats toward another man present.

LAPD arrived shortly after 4 A.M., detained him and booked him on a felony charge of making a criminal threat. He posted $50,000 bail and was released later that day. Ray J previously insisted the chaos is intentional.

“So the worse I get, the more money I can make. For free. I don’t have to pay anybody for ads. All I gotta do is f###### crash,” he said. “All I gotta do is be going downward. F###### up. Losing your career. Frustrated. You’re going down. And they’ll post you every f###### day.”

When Newton asked if he was still in control of the narrative, Ray J replied, “Control is not even a question. We’re beyond control. We’re drawing it up and projecting it two years down the line.”

The resurfaced interview has sparked debate about whether Ray J’s recent behavior was part of the same calculated playbook.