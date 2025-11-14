Ray J Says Kardashians Weaponizing Judicial System In Legal Counter Attack

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J is countersuing Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, claiming they orchestrated the 2003 sex tape release and lied about it for decades.

Ray J has launched a legal counterattack against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, alleging the mother-daughter duo orchestrated the release of his infamous 2003 intimate recording with the reality star.

The R&B artist filed his countersuit Thursday, responding to the defamation case the Kardashian family initiated against him last month. His legal team, led by attorney Howard King, presents a dramatically different narrative about the controversial footage that helped launch the Kardashian empire.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the “One Wish” singer claims he and Kardashian “consensually shot a sex tape in 2003, and then in 2006 they discussed releasing it, and he says Kim insisted Kris be in charge of the release and commercial exploitation of the film.”

The lawsuit directly challenges two decades of public statements from the Kardashian camp. Ray J alleges Kim and Kris have “spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape … was leaked against her will.”

The entertainer claims the reality TV moguls are “furious” because he “no longer wants to play along with their tall tale.”

Kardashian’s legal representative Alex Spiro dismissed the countersuit, telling TMZ, “After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too.”

The legal battle intensified after Ray J made controversial statements about potential federal investigations.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Tubi documentary “United States vs. Sean Combs,” he suggested racketeering charges would be more appropriate for the Kardashians than for Sean “Diddy” Combs, stating, “If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.”

Ray J’s filing reveals additional explosive allegations about a previous settlement.

The documents claim that on “The Kardashians” television show, Kim, Kris and Ye falsely accused him of sexually assaulting Kim while she was asleep, releasing revenge p###, and extortion.”

The singer alleges this led to a $6 million settlement agreement where “Kim agreed to pay him $6 million” and both parties agreed to stop publicly discussing the intimate recording. However, Ray J claims the Kardashians violated this agreement almost immediately.

According to the lawsuit, the settlement “featured a requirement barring further mention or public reference to the sex tape on ‘The Kardashians,’ but he says almost immediately after the agreement was executed, Kim, Kris, Ye, and Kendall Jenner all made statements in violation of the agreement.”

Ray J now seeks $1 million in damages under the alleged settlement terms.

The countersuit characterizes the Kardashians’ defamation case as strategic litigation rather than a genuine legal grievance.

Ray J claims their lawsuit “is not really about defamation … it’s about publicity, power, and punishment.” He alleges they “filed a baseless lawsuit to weaponize the judicial system, shirk their contractual obligations, and sacrifice on the altar of fame.”

The legal documents also address Ray J’s controversial September 2025 livestream comment where he said, “The feds is coming to investigate because I can’t be the dirty guy no more.” The singer claims he believed his microphone was off when he made this statement.

This latest development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute between Ray J and the Kardashian family, with both sides now pursuing separate legal actions over the same underlying controversy that has persisted for over two decades.