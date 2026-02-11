Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles just proved Republicans will find anything to cry about. The congressman thinks Bad Bunny performed a “gay” set during his Super Bowl halftime show and wants Congress to investigate it.

Ogles wrote a letter demanding that the House Energy and Commerce Committee probe the Puerto Rican superstar’s performance. He claimed kids were “forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts” during the show.

The performance drew an estimated 135 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched halftime shows ever. Bad Bunny performed hits like “Safaera” and “Yo Perreo Sola” with dancers and a wedding ceremony.

🚨The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure s###, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness. Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his… pic.twitter.com/wcWTofhQQn — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 9, 2026

But Ogles saw something completely different. He posted on X that the show was “pure s###, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness.”

The Tennessee lawmaker went full pearl-clutching mode.

He complained about “women gyrating provocatively” and Bad Bunny “shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

Here’s the thing, though – Bad Bunny didn’t perform anything close to pornography. The show celebrated Latin American culture with a message of unity.

It ended with him singing in front of a billboard reading “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

A real couple actually got married during the performance. But somehow Ogles twisted that into “explicit displays of gay sexual acts.”

The congressman claimed the show violated federal broadcasting laws. He wants to know if NBC and the NFL knew about the “explicit nature” of Bad Bunny’s songs beforehand.

Bad Bunny wisely didn’t sing the explicit lyrics from his original recordings. The performance was mostly in Spanish, but the visual elements were family-friendly.

Ogles suggested the performance was “conclusive proof that Puerto Rico should never be a state.” The racism isn’t even subtle anymore.

The Grammy-winning artist has been critical of Donald Trump and ICE’s immigration tactics. That’s probably the real reason Republicans are losing their minds over his performance.