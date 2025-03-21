Rick Ross Launches New Dental Clinic Business With Dr. Mario Montoya

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross and celebrity dentist Dr. Mario Montoya debuted the first U.S. location of the luxury dental brand Smiles by Mario Montoya.

Rick Ross launched a new business venture with world-renowned cosmetic dentist Dr. Mario Montoya, opening the first U.S. location of Smiles by Mario Montoya in Sandy Springs, Georgia on Thursday night (March 20)

Known for crafting million-dollar grins without shaving down teeth, Dr. Montoya’s client roster reads like a VIP guest list—Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Ari Fletcher, Moneybagg Yo and even reality star Erica Mena have all flown to Colombia for his signature porcelain veneers.

But now, thanks to Rick Ross, patients from the U.S. and Canada can get the same high-end treatment stateside—no passport needed.

Photo by @DAVUTTY

“Everybody that can’t get to Colombia can now head to Atlanta for that billion-dollar smile. People from all over the world have always asked me where I got my smile from, so it’s only right that I partnered with my go to dentist, Dr. Montoya, for the first US location,” Rick Ross told AllHipHop.com “And remember it all begins with your smile, from when you walk into meetings, the bank when you see your family. So look, invest into that smile.”

The invite-only ribbon-cutting drew a flashy crowd, including Roscoe Dash, viral duo Ayo & Teo, and Big Brother stars Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck.

Attendees got the first peek at Montoya’s futuristic dental tech and luxury treatment rooms that blend innovation and indulgence.

Dr. Montoya, who’s been perfecting high-wattage smiles since launching his flagship practice in Colombia, called the Atlanta expansion a labor of love three years in the making.

“We’re arriving in this beautiful country, which also boasts high standards in dentistry, with the best cosmetic dentistry in the world, offering a transformation in the lives of our patients,” Montoya said. “Your smile, your power. With your Billion Dollar Smile by Mario Montoya, your life will shine like a rock star.”

Dr. Vanessa Villalobos, CEO of the new location, leads the Atlanta team and vowed to uphold Montoya’s reputation for precision and style.

“The brand and the culture we are bringing to the US is truly groundbreaking. I could not be prouder to lead this office with a high standard of dental care, while also providing the unwavering patient experience, inspired by Dr. Mario Montoya,” Villalobos said.

Check on some flicks below: