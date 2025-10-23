Rick Ross Expands Business Empire With THC/CBD Beverage Line

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross collaborated with Miami’s South Beach Brewing Company to introduce cannabis-infused beverages.

Rick Ross is expanding his business empire with a groundbreaking collaboration that brings luxury cannabis beverages to Miami’s vibrant scene.

The mogul announced his latest venture with South Beach Brewing Company on October 22.

The Miami-based partnership introduces two distinct THC/CBD beverage lines alongside ready-to-drink spirits. South Beach Brewing founder Lorenzo Borghese praised the collaboration’s potential.

“Rick Ross’s energy and vision are a perfect match for us,” Borghese stated. “We want to create bold, authentic drinks that capture the South Beach vibe, and this partnership will make every single sip feel like a moment of luxury and love.”

The wellness-focused beverages feature two non-alcoholic options designed for relaxation. Slack Tide contains 5mg each of THC and CBD with watermelon juice and mint flavoring. High Tide delivers 10mg of both compounds with blueberry and strawberry juices.

Ross brings extensive cannabis industry experience to the partnership. The Grammy-nominated artist previously launched Hemp Hop smokables in 2021 through Green Globe’s Hempacco. He also partnered with Cookies to create the COLLINS AVE cannabis brand in 2020.

The collaboration extends beyond cannabis products. December will see the launch of ready-to-drink spirits, including Party Punch with Caribbean rum and tropical flavors.

Transfusion offers a modern golf-course cocktail interpretation. Blueberry Jam combines real blueberries with sparkling rosé flavors.

The Miami-based brewery emphasizes craftsmanship and authentic ingredients across all product lines. Each beverage incorporates real fruit juices and maintains the company’s commitment to bold flavors.

South Beach Brewing’s award-winning beer lineup receives renewed attention through the partnership. The collection includes Blood Orange Sunset IPA and Strawberry Orange Mimosa among six core varieties.

Ross’s business portfolio spans multiple industries beyond music. The entrepreneur owns several Wingstop franchise locations and recently partnered with Bitfortune.com as Global Ambassador in October 2025.

“This is about living the Boss life; sipping on something real, bold, and unforgettable,” Ross explained regarding the collaboration.

The partnership represents Ross’s continued expansion into the cannabis and beverage sectors. His Maybach Music Group success provided the foundation for diverse business ventures spanning two decades.