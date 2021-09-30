Rick Ross Promotes Meek Mill’s Album Amid Rumors Of “MMG Beef”

DJ Akademiks suggested that Rick Ross and Meek Mill were beefing because Rosay was barred from Meek’s party.

Meek Mill’s highly anticipated new album is set to drop on Friday (October 1) via Maybach Music Group/Atlantic Records. He’s been receiving a lot of love from many of his fellow rappers promoting the project ahead of its release.

One post that has been garnering attention came from “Maybach Music Group” boss Rick Ross. He posted Meek’s album cover art to his Instagram post. The caption read “Lil bro @meekmill New Album “Expensive Pain” drop 10/1” followed by a “fire” emoji.

The post raised a few eyebrows because back in May, professional pot-stirrer, DJ Akademiks implied there was beef inside the MMG camp. According to Ak, the tension arose when Meek had Rick Ross barred from entering his birthday party over a label dispute.

“There’s an artist who’s signed to another artist,” Akademiks ambiguously claimed in May. “People saw when the artist who’s signed to the other artist was having a party, the artist they’re signed to allegedly tried to enter the party and go about certain places and I heard there was a big issue.

“One of your favorite artists who’s claimin’ that they lit, they a boss, they do whatever — they’re signed to another n-gga. And allegedly, they beefin’ with the other n-gga because they’re trying to get off the label. That’s what I heard.

“I don’t even want to say names because I’m in disbelief. I hear they want off the label. This has been an ongoing conversation. The n-gga that they signed to showed up to their party and they were not happy. When that person showed up, there was issues.”

Rick Ross hasn’t thrown any shade in Meek Mill’s direction and now he’s promoting his album, it looks like the rumors of a problem between the pair can be put to rest.

Meek Mill was trending on Wednesday ahead of the release of his upcoming album “Expensive Pain,” with fans including James Harding voicing their anticipation for the project.

