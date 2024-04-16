Rick Ross Shares DM To Drake Accusing Him Of Using Ghostwriters

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross shared the “Champagne Moment” artwork depicting Drake as a white man alongside the hashtag “BBLDRIZZY.”

Rick Ross has uploaded his Drake diss “Champagne Moments” to streaming platforms with cover art that depicts the Toronto megastar as a white man.

On Monday (April 15), Rozay officially released the song on all streaming platforms. He posted the “White Drake” artwork on Instagram. The cover art also features the hashtag “BBLDRIZZY,” alluding to the surgery allegations Ross makes in the track.

Furthermore, Ross teased titles for a possible follow-up diss and continued to poke fun at Drake, claiming he’s had a nose job. “Remix?” he asked in the caption. “Who NOSE? Lord NOSE.”

Despite mocking him over the weekend, Ross also tagged Birdman in the post alongside OVO.

He later took to his Stories, where he tagged Drake before sharing a DM he sent him.

“I wrote it Whiteboy,” Rick Ross wrote, sending a photo of himself wearing a Drake hoodie alongside his new single. He also sent Drizzy a meme of Michael Jackson answering questions about surgery rumors.

His “I wrote it” comment presumably refers to accusations Drake uses ghostwriters. Rick Ross recently added to the rumors, suggesting someone else wrote Drake’s “Sicko Mode” verse.

Drake denied Rick Ross’ nose job allegations, posting a DM exchange with his mother, who inquired about the surgery rumors.

“I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma,” he told his mom. “It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”