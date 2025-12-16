Rick Ross Tried To Mount Kilimanjaro & The Result Was “Renaissance Of A Boss”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross returns to bookstores with Renaissance of a Boss, a memoir tracing his creative rebirth through road trips, rituals and mushrooms.

Rick Ross is hitting the highway and the bookshelf with Renaissance of a Boss, a memoir-meets-manifesto set to drop May 12, 2026, via Hanover Square Press, chronicling his creative reboot and personal detours through fame, failure and psychedelic self-discovery.

The Hip-Hop heavyweight’s third literary effort follows a sprawling, soul-searching road trip that includes a failed attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, a surreal mushroom trip that convinced him he was in Emancipation, and a sweat lodge ceremony in Santa Fe.

Along the way, Ross opens up about the artistic burnout he hit as he neared 50 and the 20th anniversary of his breakout single “Hustlin’.”

“This isn’t just a book; it’s a manual for greatness,” Ross said. “I’m cutting out the noise and showing you that when you execute with precision, success is too easy.”

Titled Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Awakening, the book was acquired by Hanover Square Press with world rights secured by Robert Guinsler at Sterling Lord Literistic. Grace Towery will handle editing duties.

The memoir is packed with behind-the-scenes stories about Ross’s collaborations with Dr. Dre, Bruno Mars and Bill Murray, as well as insights into how some of his biggest records came to life. Ross also shares advice on navigating creative slumps, staying original, and bouncing back from artistic misfires.

The book draws parallels between Ross’s creative process and that of Pablo Picasso, and includes reflections on how inspiration strikes and how to keep evolving when the world expects repetition.

Stops on Ross’s journey include Graceland in Memphis and Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, along with culinary and cultural pit stops that shaped his artistic outlook.

The trip, he says, reignited the spark that led to his upcoming album, also expected in 2026.

Ross, a New York Times bestselling author, previously released Hurricanes and The Perfect Day to Boss Up.

All eleven of his studio albums have charted on the Billboard 200, with five debuting at No. 1. He is also the founder of Maybach Music Group and has received nine Grammy nominations.

Renaissance of a Boss arrives May 12, 2026.