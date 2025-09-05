Rick Ross Trolls Drake Over “Iceman” Episode 3 Amid Lukewarm Fan Reaction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ross roasted Drake’s “Iceman Episode 3” while Kai Cenat told fans the hour-long stream was “the biggest waste” of his time.

Rick Ross took aim at Drake and his latest musical experiment, mocking the rapper’s Iceman Episode 3 and even renaming the project “White Man” while roasting his longtime nemesis.

“Damn Champagne Papi, they say them songs that you just streamed off your new project ‘White Man’, they say that s### ain’t dope, the comments crazy,” Ross said, poking fun at the rollout and the lukewarm reception.

Ross also brought up Twitch star Kai Cenat, who didn’t mince words during his live reaction to the episode.

“Shout out to Kai Cenat, he kept it real,” Ross added. “Kai said that s### was ass.”

Rick Ross reacting to Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3:



"Damn Champagne Papi, they say them songs that you just streamed off your new album 'White Man', they say that s### ain't dope… and then Kai Cenat said that s### was ass” pic.twitter.com/z1rk2m1Ked — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 5, 2025

Cenat, who streamed his reaction during his Mafiathon 3 subathon, was visibly frustrated.

He called the episode “ass” and “the biggest waste of my f###### time.” He doubled down on his honesty, repeating, “I can’t fake it,” after spending 90 minutes watching what he clearly felt was a letdown.

Kai Cenat’s reaction to Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 vs Adin Ross’ 😭



"Biggest waste of my f*cking time… I can't fake it, that was a**."pic.twitter.com/jbggQfB65j — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) September 5, 2025

Iceman Episode 3 premiered Thursday (September 4) and continued Drake’s cinematic rollout, this time live from Italy.

The episode featured new tracks with Yeat, Cash Cobain and Julia Wolf. One standout, “Somebody Who Loves Me Pt. 2,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, leaned into themes of betrayal and loyalty.

Drake also appeared to address his public feud with Kendrick Lamar on “That’s Just How I Feel,” seemingly admitting he lost the battle.

“And I really did f### up the summer,” he raps. “Not the way I f##### up last summer.”

DRAKE – THATS JUST HOW I FEEL pic.twitter.com/VApGzHa9H0 — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) September 5, 2025

Drake Unveils “Iceman Episode 3”

The stream opened with Italian classic “Parole Parole” and followed Drake wandering around Milan, taking cryptic phone calls and receiving a mysterious file from Yeat.

The visuals included masked figures dressed as Pinocchio chasing him—imagery many interpreted as commentary on dishonesty in the music industry.

The episode ended with Drake seemingly giving up, then paying tribute to fashion icon Giorgio Armani, who died the same day.