Rihanna Shooting Suspect Is About To Lose Custody Of Her Kid After Wild Incident

Ivanna Ortiz’s estranged husband is taking their kid away from her after the Rihanna shooting arrest.

The woman accused of blasting up Rihanna will be dealing with more than just the aftermath of a shooting at her crib.

A custody battle brewing around the suspect could get messy real quick. Jed Valdez Sangalang, the estranged husband of Ivanna Ortiz, just filed court documents asking for full custody of their kid.

This isn’t just about the shooting anymore. It’s about protecting a child from a parent who’s spiraling.

Sangalang’s move makes sense when you look at what went down. Ortiz allegedly sent him an email back in January that was straight-up unhinged.

“I need you to renounce Rihanna and confess that I’m better than her,” she wrote. That message alone shows how deep this obsession went.

The dude tried to keep his kid away from the news, but another student at school spilled everything. Now the child knows their mom allegedly tried to kill someone.

According to TMZ, Sangalang learned about the shooting on Monday after getting calls and emails about Ortiz.

He’s not just asking for custody. He wants sole decision-making power too. That’s the nuclear option in family court. When a parent gets charged with attempted murder, judges don’t usually side with them.

Ortiz was previously placed on a psychiatric hold in Florida, which adds another layer to this situation.

She’s facing attempted murder and assault charges after allegedly firing multiple rounds at Rihanna’s house on Sunday. Rihanna and her kids were home. A$AP Rocky wasn’t.

Ortiz faces life in prison, and she is being held on a $10.2 million bail, which basically means she’s staying locked up. Her next court date will determine if she even gets out before trial.

Either way, her kid’s future has changed forever.