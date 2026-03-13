Rihanna Shooting Suspect Gets Public Defender As She Faces Life In Prison

The woman accused of shooting up Rihanna’s mansion received a public defender after being charged with attempted murder.

Ivanna Ortiz was assigned a public defender earlier this week as she faces decades in prison for the Beverly Hills shooting.

The 35-year-old Florida resident appeared in court with deputy public defender Jamarcus Bradford representing her after she allegedly fired multiple rounds at Rihanna’s home on March 8.

Ortiz was charged with one count of attempted murder with malice aforethought, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

According to People, prosecutors allege the shooting was willful, deliberate, and premeditated.

The Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office confirmed it had been appointed to represent Ortiz in a statement.

If convicted as charged, Ortiz faces up to life in state prison. Her bail was set at $1.8 million dollars, and her arraignment was postponed until March 25.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:20 P.M. when Ortiz allegedly drove up to the front of Rihanna’s residence in the 9500 block of Heather Road and opened fire with a semiautomatic weapon.

Eight people were inside the home during the shooting, including Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, their three children, Rihanna’s mother, and two staff members.

Ortiz also allegedly fired at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals inside.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman stated, Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted.

Ortiz fled the scene but was arrested shortly after in Sherman Oaks.

According to Florida state health records, she has been licensed as a speech pathologist since 2024.

A Facebook profile appearing to belong to Ortiz featured posts referencing Rihanna, including one from February 23 in which she wrote, “say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me.”