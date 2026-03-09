Rihanna’s Home Shot Up With Her Inside, Suspect Busted

Rihanna remained safe after a woman discharged multiple gunshots toward her Beverly Hills residence on Sunday afternoon.

Rihanna had a terrifying afternoon at her Beverly Hills residence when a woman opened fire on the property on Sunday.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that a female suspect in her thirties drove near the home and discharged multiple rounds toward the structure.

The singer was inside the residence at the time but remained unharmed, and no injuries were reported from the incident.

Police arrived quickly and took the suspect into custody without further complications.

According to TMZ, the motive behind the attack has not been determined. This incident adds to a troubling pattern of security breaches at the Bajan artist’s properties over the years.

In 2018, a man named Eduardo Leon broke into her Hollywood Hills mansion and spent approximately twelve hours inside the home while she was away. Leon faced felony charges, including stalking, burglary, and vandalism, for that intrusion.

The same year, her residence was burglarized a second time, raising serious concerns about the property’s security measures.

Beyond the break-ins, Rihanna’s homes have experienced multiple other security incidents.

Strangers have shown up at her gates, prompting security teams to contact law enforcement. A false alarm at one of her Pacific Palisades properties prompted police to respond, though no actual threat materialized.

These repeated incidents demonstrate the ongoing challenges celebrities face protecting their residences and families.

Unlike earlier incidents involving individuals attempting to enter the property, this event involved someone firing a weapon from a vehicle.

The fact that A$AP Rocky and their three children, RZA, Riot Rose, and Rocki, may have been present during the incident adds another layer of concern to the situation.

Rihanna’s representatives have not yet commented on the incident or provided additional details about the family’s safety.