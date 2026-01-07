Rihanna Shows Off Entire Backside In Barely Legal Photo Shoot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is pushing the Valentine’s Day heat to unbearable levels, posing in barely-there red lingerie that leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination from behind.

One frame catches her turned just enough to flash bare butt cheeks, the fabric riding high and tight, while the rest of the set leans full goddess fantasy. Marble columns, flowing drapes, and warm lighting give it a mythic vibe, but the focus remains on her curves, especially the unapologetic reveal below the waist.

The lingerie cuts sharply across her hips, framing her backside in a way that feels intentional and prominent, as if she wanted that angle to hit hardest.

Her stance pulls everything into view: legs set firm, back arched slightly, the camera catching skin where lingerie usually conceals. It’s a bold move that pushes the campaign beyond romance and into headline territory, because flashing cheeks like that turns a Valentine’s shoot into instant gossip.

Up front, the look stays just as aggressive. The bra lifts and shapes her chest, while the backless design makes the reveal feel complete, front and back, no safe angles anywhere.

Rihanna doesn’t hide behind props or poses, letting the camera sit where it sits and daring anyone to look away. For a Valentine’s Day drop, this isn’t sweet or subtle; it’s raw, confident and built to dominate timelines, with those bare cheeks sealing the deal.