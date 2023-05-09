Roddy Ricch Agrees To Pay His Ex $24,000 In Child Support

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The Box” hitmaker apparently came to an agreement with his son’s mom.

Rodrick “Roddy Ricch” Moore Jr. is in the middle of a child custody battle with his ex-girlfriend, Alexandra Kiser. A new report claims the West Coast rapper must pay Kiser a sum of $24,000.

According to Radar Online, Roddy Ricch agreed to pay the amount to cover temporary child support. The two parties reportedly must still settle the legal fight before a final decision.

The $24,000 will supposedly cover three child support payments for April, May, and June. Plus, Roddy Ricch and Alexandra Kiser apparently arranged to attend a voluntary settlement conference without a judge.

Earlier this month, news broke that Kiser wanted $20,000 a month in child support and full custody of three-year-old Kadence Moore. She also accused Ricch of abusing drugs and being involved in gang activity.

“[Rodrick Moore Jr.] is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch. He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances,” read Los Angeles County court documents filed by Alexandra Kiser.

In addition, Kiser alleged Roddy Ricch is an absentee father. For example, she contended, “I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas.”

Roddy Ricch’s 2019 album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The RIAA certified the studio LP as 2x-Platinum in November 2020. Live Life Fast peaked at No. 4 in 2022.

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial hosts “The Box” track. That single remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eleven weeks. Roddy Ricch also scored a Number One as a guest feature on DaBaby’s “Rockstar.”